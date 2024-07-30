Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $143.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.66. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.