argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at Robert W. Baird

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded argenx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $546.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $540.37.

Get Our Latest Report on ARGX

argenx Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $499.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 0.64. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $532.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in argenx by 35.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in argenx during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in argenx by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 8.2% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.