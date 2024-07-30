Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 393.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ARM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,065,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth $480,194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ARM by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of ARM by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth $150,437,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 141.44 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 188.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of 125.86.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARM. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 109.08.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

