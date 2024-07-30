ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Moderate Sell

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) to a moderate sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARM. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 109.08.

ARM Price Performance

ARM opened at 141.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 152.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 125.86. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $480,194,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ARM by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in ARM by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ARM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,065,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

