Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $522.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,880.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.