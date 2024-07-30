Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($3.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.78). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($6.47) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NBR opened at $95.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.22. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The company had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209,450 shares during the period. Elm Ridge Management LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 396,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

