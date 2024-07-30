Atkore (ATKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atkore to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATKR stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. Atkore has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

