Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.28%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 710,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 359,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 101,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Avantor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 199,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

