Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.28%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $156,455,000. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 147,220.3% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $93,433,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $48,442,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $35,154,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

