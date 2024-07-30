Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACLS opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

