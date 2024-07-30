B. Riley Comments on Rigetti Computing, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigetti Computing in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigetti Computing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigetti Computing’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 563.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

RGTI stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

