B. Riley Increases Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $78.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $63.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.