B. Riley Weighs in on OptimizeRx Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OptimizeRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 96,646 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

