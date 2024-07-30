B. Riley Weighs in on Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Orchestra BioMed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.45. Orchestra BioMed has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orchestra BioMed

In related news, insider William Reed Little bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orchestra BioMed at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.