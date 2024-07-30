Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

