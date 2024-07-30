Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 54723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

