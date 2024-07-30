Baker Hughes Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKR)

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Sunday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,174 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $13,672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

