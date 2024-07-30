Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after buying an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after buying an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

