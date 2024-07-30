Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

