Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

