Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Get Balchem alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCPC

Balchem Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $181.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.73. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Balchem has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $186.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,233,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $39,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 4,678.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after acquiring an additional 144,423 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $19,771,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.