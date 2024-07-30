Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $18.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $18.25 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $18.25 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.13.

Bally’s Price Performance

NYSE:BALY opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

