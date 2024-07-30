Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Shares Up 2.2%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 5,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.
