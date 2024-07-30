Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Up 29.7% in July

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 362,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Bancolombia Price Performance

CIB opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.898 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.77%.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

