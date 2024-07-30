Bank of America Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.86.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Olin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Olin by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Olin by 532.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

