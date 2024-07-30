Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) PT Raised to $34.00

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $210.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $150,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $33,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $63,218.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christine Chivily sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $150,001.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,507 shares of company stock worth $61,157 and sold 10,559 shares worth $253,346. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.