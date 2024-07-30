Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

BHB opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 4,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $115,570.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,466 shares of company stock worth $140,534. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

