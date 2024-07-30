Barclays Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $105.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $110.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,242. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

