Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $52.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Barnes Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Barnes Group stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 470.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 57,362.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

