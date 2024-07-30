Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $52.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on B
Barnes Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Barnes Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 711.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 470.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 57,362.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barnes Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.