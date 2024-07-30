Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
BHC stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
