BCE (BCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion.

BCE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BCE opened at C$46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. BCE has a 12 month low of C$42.58 and a 12 month high of C$58.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.51. The firm has a market cap of C$42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 207.81%.

Several analysts have commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.38.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

