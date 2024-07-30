Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.92.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.1 %

GDDY stock opened at $143.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $148.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $4,204,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 866.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

