Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1,885.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after buying an additional 119,636 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,844,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ALG opened at $193.27 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.49.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.