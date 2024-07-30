Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 226,917 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,802 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in SEA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SEA by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,311.80 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. SEA’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

