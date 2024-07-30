Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,203 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $449,252.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,179,897.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $144.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $111.44. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $165.11. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITM

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.