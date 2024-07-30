Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1,302.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,243,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 930,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after acquiring an additional 73,586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,636,000 after acquiring an additional 84,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.77.

GTLS opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day moving average is $145.08. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.48 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

