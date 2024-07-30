Bessemer Group Inc. Has $40,000 Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

