Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 258.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $73,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 712,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

LPX opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $98.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.