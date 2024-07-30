Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 35,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Sprout Social by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sprout Social by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $500,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares in the company, valued at $15,559,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.