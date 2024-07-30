Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,146,420 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after buying an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after buying an additional 6,385,566 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

