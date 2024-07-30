Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get Beyond alerts:

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Beyond

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of BYON stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. Beyond has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $621.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYON. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.