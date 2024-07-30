BioCardia, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BioCardia in a research report issued on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($6.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,208.76%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share.

Shares of BioCardia stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

