Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $294.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $316.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.26.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.85. Biogen has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $278.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

