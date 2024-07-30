Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $1,312.13 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,312.13 billion and $39.18 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $66,493.28 on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.05 or 0.00655775 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00079360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,733,262 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

