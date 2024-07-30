Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $1,312.13 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,312.13 billion and $39.18 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $66,493.28 on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.05 or 0.00655775 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00046219 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00079360 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,733,262 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
