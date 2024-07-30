BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 3.75 (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Up 2.0 %
THRG opened at GBX 675 ($8.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £632.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4,137.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 628.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 605.45. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 503 ($6.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 677.90 ($8.72). The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
