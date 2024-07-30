Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading Up 1%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 141,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 56,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.