Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading Up 1%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 141,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 56,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
