Blue World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Stock Price Down 51.3%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 51.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.24. 285,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 68,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAQ. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 284,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 95,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

