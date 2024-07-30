BMO Capital Markets Trims Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Target Price to $26.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.86.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 70.86%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

