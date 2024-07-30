Bokf Na Buys Shares of 10,290 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 740.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 157,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 138,982 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 628,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 42,154 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MGY stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

