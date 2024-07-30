Bokf Na Grows Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Bokf Na grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4,296.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 117,925 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,772,598 shares in the company, valued at $812,740,906.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.30.

PBF Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

